Field Officers

Field Officers will support day-to-day implementation of the Global Fund Malaria project activities towards realizing deliverables geared to ensure program quality, documentation and reporting. The field officer will also support engagements in the counties with key stakeholders with the overall support and guidance by the Project Officer/ Regional Coordinator.

Duties and Responsibilities

Participate in planning for monthly project field activities adhering to guidelines and projects standards

Promote innovative methods towards achievement of project objectives

Support in successful implementation and tracking of project activities assigned in the field and reporting to the immediate supervisors

Providing mentorship to MOH and community actors towards proper execution of Malaria and community based activities

Writing detailed reports on the activities done during field work

Work closely and promote good working relationships with the County department of health, key partners and relevant stakeholders

Attending seminars, training, meetings and workshops related to the project in order to gather more information and experience

Assist in developing positive work attitudes with the people in the field and the related offices (acting as a go between by relaying any communication from the ground to the regional coordinator

Monitor and report on the changing environments in the field in order co-ordinate well with the group targeted by the project

Any other duty as assigned by the supervisor

Job Specifications/ Qualifications

Diploma/Bachelor’s degree in Social Science , Community Health, Public Health or related studies with experience in community based work or related field

Minimum of two year field experience in Community Health within a Public Health NGO

Experience working with Malaria prevention intervention and health service delivery with county health department and community health volunteers

Knowledge in use of computer applications skills – Ms Word, Ms Excel, Ms PowerPoint and internet with the ability to format documents and interpret data for decision making

Ability to learn new skills, employ them rapidly and work well under deadlines with minimum supervision

Must have the ability to travel and work in difficult circumstances with geographical knowledge of Kakamega County

Proven experience working with devolved structures at the county level and understanding of Community Health Strategy structures

Excellent verbal and written communication skills

Experience in the implementation of Global Fund Malaria grant is an added advantage

Other competencies:

Interpersonal skills and efficiency in task execution

Ability to compile data required for reports

Flexibility, being able to manage time and deliver results

Innovative thinker to face situation that need fast and life changing decisions

Teamwork to networking with different stakeholders, to achieve a common goal

Conflict resolution skills

How to Apply

Applications should be sent strictly via e-mail to jobs@kanco.org

Application Deadline: COB, 30th September, 2022

Please note that we can only accept applications received by email. Applications received after the deadline time and date will not be accepted.

Please submit a cover letter and a résumé. On the subject line, indicate the title of position applied for.

KANCO is an equal opportunity employer and does not discriminate against: color, race, nationality, ethnicity, religion or belief, gender, marital status, sexual orientation, age, HIV/AIDS Status, and disability.

Only short listed candidates will be contacted

Download the Document here