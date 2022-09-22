Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Title: Field Officer – Agribusiness

Industry: Agribusiness,

Location: North Rift, Mt Kenya and Nakuru,

Gross salary: Kshs 30k,

Our client is an agricultural enterprise involved in the growing, contracting and export of fresh fruits and vegetables and largely working with small-holder farmers in the country. They seek to hire a field officer who will be the key contact person with the company’s contracted farmers located in Nyeri, Kiambu, Muranga, Nakuru, Bomet and Kisii and will be responsible for fruits purchases, farmer training and implementing standards and other farmer and product development activities

Key Responsibilities

Oversee the company’s small-scale farm operations with livestock, gardens, avocados, and passion fruits.

Demonstrate good agronomic and animal husbandry skills to ensure a commercially viable venture.

Sales and marketing of the farm produce.

Small-holder organic avocado farmers’ outreach

How to Apply

If you are up to the challenge, possess the necessary qualification and experience; please send your CV only quoting the job title on the email subject (Field Officer – Agribusiness) to vacancies@corporatestaffing.co.ke before 1st October 2022