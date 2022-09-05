Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Sunday, September 4, 2022 – Bare knuckle boxer Tai Emery flashed her boobs after securing a knockout on her Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship debut.

The 35-year-old signed to BKFC last year but has had to wait for her first appearance for the organisation.

On Saturday, September 3, she took on Rung-Arun Khunchai in Thailand and defeated her opponent.

Just seconds into the first round, Emery delivered a savage uppercut followed by a swift right hook. It knocked out her rival immediately.

To celebrate, She jumped up onto the rope and flashed her boobs to the crowd.

The commentator said: “Welcome to bare knuckle fighting, Tai Emery!”

The co-commentator added: “Interesting celebration right there, haven’t seen that one before!”

Watch the video below.

Welp, thats one way to celebrate a win. Welcome to BKFC! 🙈👀



“Interesting celebration, haven’t seen that one before” pic.twitter.com/cWT5TeUo1X — Bare Knuckle FC (@bareknucklefc) September 3, 2022