Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday, September 22, 2022 – A female barber has revealed how her customer ended up becoming her husband within three years.

She shared a video of herself giving him a cut in her shop in 2019.

She mentioned that they started their friendship in 2020 and by 2021 they started dating.

She disclosed that he proposed to her this year, they had their traditional wedding and also their traditional wedding.

Watch the video she shared below