Sunday, 25 September 2022 – A father based in Texas, USA has shared the chilling story of how a shooter invaded his son’s school in Ulvalde four months ago and killed several persons including his son.

Recall that on May 24, 2022, a mass shooting occurred at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, United States, where 18-year-old Salvador Ramos fatally shot nineteen children and two teachers, and wounded seventeen others.

In a tweet thread, @BCross052422 said he was at work when he received the call from his wife that a shooter had invaded their son’s school.

He said he raced down to the school and after much wait, he received the sad news that his son was among those killed in the shoot-out.

He said the killing of his son made him look like a liar as he had always told his children that he will protect them regardless of anything.

Read his posts below