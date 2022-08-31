Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>
Wednesday, August 31, 2022 – A couple was escorted out of Monday’s Jays game against the Cubs at the Rogers Centre after being caught engaging in a sex act at the 500 level of the stadium.
Video posted by blog TO shows a woman on top of a man, clearly not paying attention to the game.
According to the outlet’s source, a cop “said the guy flew in to meet this girl” and “that this was their first meeting.”
The Toronto couple is not the first to find a different way to ‘enjoy’ an MLB game. Police in Oakland are investigating fans who allegedly engaged in a sex act of their own at Sunday’s Athletics-Mariners game at RingCentral Coliseum.
Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>