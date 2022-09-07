Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday, September 7, 2022 – Harry Styles and Chris Pine are at the centre of a “spit gate” debate on social media after they turned up for Venice Film Festival.

The duo both star in the highly anticipated Don’t Worry Darling and Harry was seemingly caught on camera ‘spitting’ on his co-star, who appeared stunned by the actions.

Many fans think they spotted the former One Direction man, 28, carry out the action and immediately took to Twitter to question the events.

Footage shared by a number of fans shows a dapper-looking Harry in a blue suit and light blue shirt with a huge collar make his way to his assigned seat while the audience cheered on. As he does so, Chris, 42, wearing a light brown suit jacket, beige trousers and a bow tie, claps for his co-star before suddenly stopping after Harry prepares to take his seat.

Some fans believe his look of disbelief, which was followed by a stunned laughter, was because the singer-turned-actor spat in his direction.

Neither Pine nor Styles have commented publicly on the supposed incident, though this theory has no shortage of support on Twitter.

However, not everyone was buying into the allegations and one user shared slowed down footage of the “incident”.

It’s the latest drama in the build-up to the release of the blockbuster. Alleged feuds had already been rumoured between star Florence Pugh and director Olivia Wilde, with the former choosing to skip the press conference due to other commitments.

Despite having a plausible reason to be a no-show, some thought it was deeper than just a clash of schedules, with Olivia seeming to suggest earlier in the month that Florence should have a “wake-up call”.

Did Harry Styles spit on Chris Pine???



THIS LEAGUE@ChicksInTheOff

pic.twitter.com/26g7ZZSkrU — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) September 6, 2022

Let’s take another look from a different angle



pic.twitter.com/3qcuz54d5Q — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) September 6, 2022