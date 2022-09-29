Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday, 28 September 2022 – A fan at the Nationals game got so upset with a stadium usher that he hit the man in the face and bit his ear.

The fight happened at Nationals Park during the baseball match between Washington Nationals and Atlanta Braves on Tuesday, September 27.

It started when several stadium staffers appeared to try to boot a fan from his seat.

A video shared online shows fans near the guy repeatedly chanting, “Get him out!”

The man proved stubborn so another usher came to the area to nudge the man away from his seat and that’s when things took a violent turn.

The fan elbowed the usher in the face two times before he bit the man’s hand.

Two police officers arrived and separated the men.

Video shows the fan with blood running down the side of his head following the fight.

Watch the video below.

.@MLB @Nationals should have zero tolerance for punching and biting an usher. Ban this asshole for a long, long time. pic.twitter.com/0pxyIFfPJO — Thomas Ginn (@ThomasGinnDC) September 28, 2022