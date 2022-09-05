Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



The Gender and Youth Community facilitators will be based in the following wards:

Kaaleng/Kaikor

Lakezone

Katilu

Kalapata

About Mercy Corps

Mercy Corps is a leading global organization powered by the belief that a better world is possible. In disaster, in hardship, in more than 40 countries around the world, we partner to put bold solutions into action — helping people triumph over adversity and build stronger communities from within. Now, and for the future.

Registered in 2008, Mercy Corps Kenya has developed a robust and diverse portfolio of programs aimed at sustainably improving the lives and livelihoods of Kenyans affected by poverty, resource scarcity and conflict. In Kenya, we deliver integrated programming to strengthen resilience, market and governance systems, address the root causes of conflict, and equip vulnerable populations – in particular youth, women, adolescents and marginalized social groups – with the skills, opportunities and resources they need to be healthy, productive, and drive the development of their communities. Mercy Corps Kenya also collaborates with Mercy Corps teams and partners in neighboring countries.

The Program / Department / Team

USAID’s Office of Bureau for Humanitarian Assistance (BHA) awarded a Mercy Corps-led consortium of Kenyan and international partners with a five-year Resilience Food Security Activity (RFSA) in Turkana and Samburu Counties. Through a phased approach that emphasizes evidence gap analysis, as well as partnership, learning, and co-creation with government, civil society, communities, and the private sector, this program aims to drive sustained reductions in acute malnutrition in both counties.

The Mercy Corps’ NAWIRI consortium brings together the global leadership, research capacity, technical expertise, and implementation experience necessary to partner with local institutions to test, adapt, and scale evidence-based solutions. The program has a robust County-Centered design with government leadership, and active engagement from communities, the private sector, and civil society. Gender, youth, and social dynamics are some of the key drivers of food insecurity and persistent acute malnutrition in the two counties and this program will implement evidence-based interventions to address these. Together we will sustainably reduce persistent acute malnutrition for vulnerable populations in Turkana and Samburu counties.

The Position

The Community Facilitator will be responsible for supporting the USAID Nawiri Gender and Youth technical approaches targeting adolescents and young people (10-24yrs). Girls Improving Resilience through Livelihood and Health (GIRL-H) targets adolescent girls and young women (AGYW) (10-24yrs) and Transforming Masculinity targets young men (15-24yrs). The approaches aim to work with young people to improve their: Assets- Youth have the necessary resources and skills to achieve desired outcomes, Agency– the ability to employ their assets and aspirations to make their own decisions about their lives and set their own goals, and act on those decisions in order to achieve desired outcomes without fear of violence or retribution, Contribution- encourages, recognized, and enables young people to be involved in and lead through various channels as a source of change for their own and their communities’ positive development through safe space model.

S/he will focus on community engagement of adolescents and young people, including the identification, recruitment, retention and training of adolescents and young people; support mentors for the AGYW and Young Men, the establishment of partnerships with key community members (elders, religious leaders, government officials); and ensuring that common strategies and approaches are applied consistently in all communities.

Essential Responsibilities

Community engagement and training of adolescents and young people

Contribute to teamwork plans and successful implementation of approaches for adolescents and youths (GIRL-H & Transforming Masculinity).

In collaboration with USAID Nawiri Gender and Social Change Officer, identify and recruit adolescents and youths from the community as program beneficiaries.

Manage girls’ and boys’ group’s safe space groups in collaboration with mentors.

Provide mentorship and support to mentors for girls and boys

Support the USAID Nawiri Gender and Social Change Officer with conducting training for the mentors on technical curricula for adolescents and young people.

Support and guide the mentors to deliver training to adolescents and young people.

Support safe space activities including safe space mapping and social asset building.

In coordination with the Gender and Social Officer, monitor the implementation of activities through regular field visits and assessments to ensure program quality and impact and document successes and lessons learned.

Monitoring and Reporting

Monitor adolescent and youths (Girl/Boy) groups daily and upload all data collected data in ONA platform on a weekly basis.

Prepare accurate and timely monitoring and field reports on a weekly basis and other project documentation as required.

In collaboration with USAID Nawiri Gender and Social Officer, report on the attendance, capture Adolescents and Young Mothers data in the tracking tool, businesses, and savings groups’ performances via the USAID Nawiri group monitoring tool and to the County Project Coordinator.

Organizational Learning

As part of our commitment to organizational learning and in support of our understanding that learning organizations are more effective, efficient, and relevant to the communities they serve, we expect all team members to commit 5% of their time to learning activities that benefit Mercy Corps as well as themselves.

Accountability to Beneficiaries

Mercy Corps team members are expected to support all efforts toward accountability, specifically to our beneficiaries and to international standards guiding international relief and development work, while actively engaging beneficiary communities as equal partners in the design, monitoring and evaluation of our field projects.

Supervisory Responsibility

Mentors (Girl and Boy mentors)

Accountability

Reports Directly to Gender and Social Change Officer

Works Directly with Gender and Social Change Officer, Gender, Adolescents and Youth County Coordinator and Gender, Youth and Social Dynamics Lead.

Knowledge and Experience

Minimum 1-year experience working with NGOs/CBOs in adolescent and youth interventions, including livelihood interventions

Diploma in Community Development, Social Work, Gender Studies, or any other related field.

Basic computer skills and knowledge of Microsoft Word and Excel.

Commitment to working with adolescents and youth, girls, and boys in need, regardless of, religion or gender.

Experience in data collection and data entry is an added advantage.

Experience with the mentorship of girls.

Experience facilitating training.

Good written and oral communication skills.

Local language skills are required. Strong written and spoken English and Kiswahili.

Success Factors

The successful candidate will have the ability to work without constant supervision and as part of a diverse team. S/he will have good representation and problem-solving skills. Attention to detail and analytical skills are essential for the role. The Community Facilitator will be committed to long-term program sustainability and the delivery of high-impact activities at the community level.

How to Apply

CLICK HERE TO APPLY

Applications will be reviewed on a rolling basis. Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted.

Mercy Corps does not charge any fees at any stage of the recruitment process.