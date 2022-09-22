Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday, September 22, 2022 – A wise man once said that the world is a book and those who don’t travel, read only one page.

Saint Augustine espoused the importance of travel and experiencing new culture.

Actualizing the words of Augustine, Kenya’s leading betting firm Odibets has launched a one-of-a-kind promo that will see them take their loyal fans to Qatar.

Qatar is one of the largest transit gateways for overseas travellers in the world.

From the finest of adventure sports and activities to having some of the most scenic places to visit, Qatar has come out to offer tourists a wide selection of art and culture.

Odibets is now daring you to dream and be part of this travel experience with an all-expense paid trip.

To win, all you need to do is be a registered customer with Odibets. Place a multibet of 5 or more teams with Ksh 99 and total minimum odds of 5.9 then you stand a chance of winning a trip to Qatar.

Some of the places winners will visit include; Msheireb Museums in Doha and the National Museum Of Qatar.

Odibets will also sponsor its customers to other top world destinations like the USA, England, Spain, Brazil among others to enjoy once-in-a-lifetime experiences.

“Our promise from the word go is that we will impact our society in a positive manner and transform lives in the best way we can. Odibets will be enabling ordinary Kenyans to experience the world in a way that has never been seen before, get ready for the Odibets Qatar experience,” Dedan Mungai, Odibets General manager, said during the launch of the promo.

During the event, Raphael Okemo Oluga, was also awarded Sh2,500,000 after winning on the Odibets platform. He won the jackpot after correctly predicting the outcome of 30 games with a stake of only Kshs. 50.