Friday, 30 September 2022 – Former Tahidi High actor and renowned content creator, Abel Mutua, better known as Mkurugenzi, is mourning after one of his ardent fans identified as Polycarp Amyunzu committed suicide.

Abel shared the sad news on social media and said he tried to save Polycarp’s life.

“Our fears have been confirmed. Polycarp is no more. We really tried our best. I guess our best wasn’t enough. Rest well Bruh,” he posted on Twitter.

Before Polycarp died, he had contacted Abel and opened up about his troubled life.

According to Abel, he called him on the 26th of September and told him that he was struggling to make ends meet.

He could not take care of his pregnant wife and had already made up his mind to take his own life.

“You’ve called a little too late. It is too late I have already made up my mind. I don’t think this world is for me anymore. I have done some terrible things, I don’t know how to live anymore. I have no clue of how to go about life anymore,” the deceased reportedly told Abel after he called him.

He explained that life had been hard but Abel persuaded him to stay strong and promised to help him financially.

His wife was pregnant and due but had no money to take her to the hospital.

He further told Abel that he was off the Karen bypass scouting for a place to hang himself in the forest.

Abel promised to go where he was but he hung up his phone and switched it off.

The actor tried reaching the police through 999 with two tries being unsuccessful but one officer came in handy.

Polycarp’s body was discovered in the forest by the police and taken to the mortuary.

Abel advised his fans to remain strong despite facing challenges, adding that suicide is not the solution.

“Times are hard but I believe there are solutions. It is not a must we commit suicide. Most of the time solutions are not amongst your closest people but strangers. So, if you feel, you’ve hit the end of the road, call me,” he said.

