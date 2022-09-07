Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday, 07 September 2022 – Former Mother-in-Law actress, Celina aka Kate Actress, has flaunted her hot bikini body after losing weight.

Celina did a cosmetic gastric balloon procedure to lose weight a few months ago.

The procedure involves placing a saline-filled silicone balloon in your stomach.

This helps you lose weight by limiting how much you can eat.

The cost of the whole process in Kenya ranges from Sh300,000 to Sh500,000.

Speaking to her fans on Instagram, Kate said the main reason she needs to lose weight and tone her body is to take up a certain role in acting.

See the photos that she posted.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.