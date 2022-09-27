Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday, 27 September 2022 – Former Manchester City and West Ham coach, Manuel Pellegrini, has received a £343,000 fine for deliberately defaulting on tax.

Between April 2014 and April 2017, a duration that covers his entire City tenure, the Chilean manager avoided £816,579.80 according to a Government report published on Monday, September 26.

According to inews, HM Revenue and Customs (HMRC) issued the fine, worth a total of £343,728.07, as part of their recent crackdown on tax avoidance within the sport.

In July, it was revealed that a record 329 professional footballers are under investigation for suspected tax avoidance – a number which has dramatically risen from 93 in the previous term.

As part of its operation, the body is said to have appointed a team of fraud experts to liaise with the FA’s Football Compliance Project.