Friday, September 16, 2022 – Former Arsenal striker, Alexandre Lacazette will reportedly have surgery to remove a small growth on his vocal chords after he lost his voice in a post-match interview over the weekend.

The striker’s post-match interview after Lyon were beaten 2-1 by Monaco attracted a lot of attention due to his high-pitch voice during his conversation with the reporter.

The 31-year-old has had issues with his speech since the start of summer due to a polyp, a tissue growth on his vocal chords, according to French newspaper L’Equipe.

He is scheduled to have the surgery during the international break so he will not miss out on any football for Lyon.

The Frenchman re-joined Lyon this summer on a free transfer after his contract expired at Arsenal.

He had spent five seasons with the Gunners since his original £43million move away from the Ligue 1 side.

At Arsenal, Lacazette scored 76 goals and assisted 36 more in his 206 games for the club.

