Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Friday, September 9, 2022 – Donald Trump has dropped another hint about running for president again in 2024, saying a run for office would “make a lot of people very happy”.

In an interview with NDTV to be broadcast in full later today, Trump said in an excerpt of an interview: “Everyone wants me to run. I am leading in the polls.”

“In every poll, in Republican polls and in Democrat polls, and I will make a decision in the very near future, I suspect. And I think that a lot of people are going to be very happy,” he added.

The Republican 76, also repeated false claims that the 2020 election in which he lost to current President Joe Biden was rigged.

“There is tremendous proof, there is tremendous evidence,” Trump said.

Trump is currently under investigation for potential mishandling of classified documents, with the FBI raiding his Florida home last month. He has since denied wrongdoing and called the raid “one of the most egregious assaults on democracy in the history of our country”.

In a speech on Saturday September 3, in Pennsylvania, he hit back at assertions by Biden that he and his supporters are undermining US democracy, calling Biden an “enemy of the state”.

He wrote: ‘Someone should explain to Joe Biden, slowly but passionately, that MAGA means, as powerfully as mere words can get, MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!

‘If he doesn’t want to Make America Great Again, which through words, action, and thought, he doesn’t, then he certainly should not be representing the United States of America!

‘If you look at the words and meaning of the awkward and angry Biden speech tonight, he threatened America, including with the possible use of military force. He must be insane, or suffering from late stage dementia!’