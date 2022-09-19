Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday, 19 September 2022 – Everton football club of England has opened talks with midfielder Alex Iwobi over a new contract.

According to reports from Liverpool Echo, discussions of a new contract have started as the Blues are keen to tie down Iwobi, who is now an integral part of the squad under Frank Lampard.

Iwobi is under contract until 2024 but Everton is looking to secure his future at Goodison Park following a dramatic rise in his importance over the last six months.

The 26-year-old has been one of the most impressive players of the opening seven games of the Premier League season shining in a central midfield position for Everton.

He ensured a dramatic 99th-minute winner over Newcastle United in March and then played a vital role in the final stages of the relegation battle while operating as a right wing back.

Iwobi also created Neal Maupay’s winner against West Ham United on Sunday.

Everton is also in discussion with Jordan Pickford and Anthony Gordon over new contracts, as reported by the ECHO.

The former Arsenal player is part of Jose Peseiro’s 25-man squad for this month’s friendly game against Algeria in Oran.

He missed the Qatar 2022 World Cup qualify with the Black Stars of Ghana due to suspension.