Wednesday, 28 September 2022 – Everton have confirmed the signing of Allan to Al Wahda in the United Arab Emirates.

The Brazilian midfielder, who joined the Toffees from Napoli for £21million two years ago, has failed to feature for Frank Lampard’s side in the Premier League this season. He fell down the pecking order at the Merseyside club after Lampard signed three new midfield signings this summer.

Allan passed his medical and agreed personal terms with Al Wahda over the weekend prior to finalising his contract on Sunday.

The Merseyside club released the following statement on Twitter: ‘Paperwork has today been completed for Allan to join Al Wahda on a permanent transfer for an undisclosed fee. Best of luck, Allan’.

Then followed up with the following message on their website: ‘Allan has joined United Arab Emirates club Al Wahda on a permanent transfer for an undisclosed fee.

‘The paperwork for the Brazilian midfielder was finalised on Tuesday. Allan moves to the Abu Dhabi-based side, with the UAE transfer window open until 4 October.

‘The 31-year-old joined Everton in September 2020 from Serie A side Napoli, going on to make 57 appearances for the Blues.

‘Allan, who has 10 caps for Brazil, began his career in his homeland with Vasco da Gama before moving to Italy in 2012 for three seasons with Udinese.

‘Everton thanks Allan for his service and wishes him all the best for the future.’

Al Wahda also wrote on Twitter: ‘Welcome Allan to home of champions.’

The club added: ‘Al Wahda Football Club has contracted with the Brazilian player Alan Marcos, in a permanent transfer deal from the English club Everton and with a two-season contract, as part of the club’s efforts to strengthen the ranks of the first team and meet the requirements of success.

‘The club’s board of directors welcomed the player “Alan” to the home of the champions, wishing him success during his career with the team.

‘For his part, “Alan” praised the professional work during the completion of the contracting procedures, expressing his happiness to join the homeland of champions, and his desire to contribute to achieving more achievements and victories.’