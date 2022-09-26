Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>

JOB TITLE: EVENTS INTERN

Overview of the Position

Our client in the Events industry based in Nairobi is seeking to recruit a competent candidate as an Events Intern. The ideal candidate must be passionate about people and have the will to learn and grow.

Key Responsibilities

  • Support in timely and successful delivery of our solutions according to customer needs.
  • Support in client relationship management. Maintaining constant follow up/communication with customers, before events, during events, after events and managing guests’ expectations.
  • Support in marketing of all company events.
  • Support in Administrative duties.

Relevant Qualifications

  • BA/BS degree in Project Management/Communication, Events Management, Sales or relevant field.
  • Sharp attention to detail.
  • Self-motivated and takes own initiative.
  • Excellent communication skills

How to Apply

Qualified and interested candidates should send their applications on https://airtable.com/shrswh71PKBRZLSlZ with a detailed CV and a cover letter. This is an urgent position and will remain open until it is filled.

