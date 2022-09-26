Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>
JOB TITLE: EVENTS INTERN
Overview of the Position
Our client in the Events industry based in Nairobi is seeking to recruit a competent candidate as an Events Intern. The ideal candidate must be passionate about people and have the will to learn and grow.
Key Responsibilities
- Support in timely and successful delivery of our solutions according to customer needs.
- Support in client relationship management. Maintaining constant follow up/communication with customers, before events, during events, after events and managing guests’ expectations.
- Support in marketing of all company events.
- Support in Administrative duties.
Relevant Qualifications
- BA/BS degree in Project Management/Communication, Events Management, Sales or relevant field.
- Sharp attention to detail.
- Self-motivated and takes own initiative.
- Excellent communication skills
How to Apply
Qualified and interested candidates should send their applications on https://airtable.com/shrswh71PKBRZLSlZ with a detailed CV and a cover letter. This is an urgent position and will remain open until it is filled.
Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>