Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



JOB TITLE: EVENTS INTERN

Overview of the Position

Our client in the Events industry based in Nairobi is seeking to recruit a competent candidate as an Events Intern. The ideal candidate must be passionate about people and have the will to learn and grow.

Key Responsibilities

Support in timely and successful delivery of our solutions according to customer needs.

Support in client relationship management. Maintaining constant follow up/communication with customers, before events, during events, after events and managing guests’ expectations.

Support in marketing of all company events.

Support in Administrative duties.

Relevant Qualifications

BA/BS degree in Project Management/Communication, Events Management, Sales or relevant field.

Sharp attention to detail.

Self-motivated and takes own initiative.

Excellent communication skills

How to Apply

Qualified and interested candidates should send their applications on https://airtable.com/shrswh71PKBRZLSlZ with a detailed CV and a cover letter. This is an urgent position and will remain open until it is filled.