Tuesday, September 27, 2022 – President William Ruto’s proposal on saving has won the heart of Raila Odinga’s ally and Narok Senator Ledama Ole Kina.

In a tweet, Ledama lauded Ruto, following his proposal to change the law to enable Kenyans save more.

The ODM Senator opined that he first made such a proposal through a bill sometimes back but he was bashed by a section of Kenyans.

He noted that the proposal by the President is the best thing for the country, saying it enabled him to grow his wealth.

“Back in 2019 I proposed a saving bill where the government matches the savings … I was bashed but now KK guys are clapping for William Ruto while others are bashing the president … I still believe it’s the right thing to do. It has helped me grow my wealth. Good job WSR,” Ledama said.

In the bill dubbed 40 Percent Savings Bill, Ledama had also proposed that Kenyans be paid more than foreigners.

His Bill sought to enable Kenyans to grow their wealth within Kenya for the sake of Kenyans and not foreigners.

The President has hinted at a change in law to enable Kenyans to have mandatory savings in their NSSF.

He claims the savings will enable Kenyans to have something useful for their future to enable them to transform their economy.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.