Tuesday, September 6, 2022 – Azimio One Kenya Alliance apologist, Pauline Njoroge, has finally admitted that William Ruto is the fifth President of Kenya after beating former Prime Minister Raila Odinga

Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) chairman, Wafula Chebukati, announced Ruto as the President-Elect on August 15, 2022, but his main challenger, Azimio One Kenya Alliance Presidential candidate, Raila Odinga, opposed his win and moved to the Supreme Court.

However, on Monday, the Supreme Court, under the leadership of Chief Justice Martha Koome, stated that Ruto was validly elected and declared him as President-elect.

The ‘Son of Kamagut’ will now raise his Bible and the Constitution high and swear that he will truly and diligently serve the people and the republic of Kenya in the office of the President on September 13.

Though Azimio supporters led by President Uhuru Kenyatta are still in denial, Pauline Njoroge, who was among a cabal of Azimio bloggers who opposed Ruto’s presidency, said she respected the Supreme Court decision and went ahead to congratulate Ruto.

“The Supreme Court has given its verdict, which I personally respect and accept. Congratulations H.E President-Elect William Ruto,” Pauline Njoroge, who is an alleged ‘side-chick’ of Interior Principal Secretary Karanja Kibicho, wrote on her Twitter page.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.