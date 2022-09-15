Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Wednesday, September 14, 2022 – Paul Okoye and his estranged wife Anita reunited to spend time with their kids.

The couple and their kids visited a gaming lounge and it was clear they had so much fun from the photos Paul shared on Instagram.

This outing comes one year after Anita Okoye filed for divorce.

Anita now lives in Atlanta, Georgia, US, with their three kids. Paul lives in Nigeria but visits his family when he can.

Watch a video from his recent visit below.