Tuesday, September 13, 2022 – Nairobi County Woman Representative Esther Muthoni Passaris, has congratulated William Ruto after he was sworn in as the fifth President of the Republic of Kenya.

In a Twitter post on Tuesday, immediately after Ruto and his running mate, Rigathi Gachagua, took an oath of office, Passaris, who was re-elected on the Orange Democratic Movement(ODM) ticket, congratulated Ruto but maintained that her president still remains to be former Prime Minister Raila Odinga.

Passaris said though Ruto won the election, Raila Odinga was the best suited to succeed outgoing President Uhuru Kenyatta.

Passaris, who was emotional, also said Kenyans lost an opportunity after Raila Odinga was narrowly defeated by Ruto in last month’s presidential election.

“As tears flow freely, I know Kenya has lost an opportunity that only God can restore. I sincerely wish @WilliamsRuto the best in his tenure. Congratulations to those who voted for him. Despite our pain as Azimio family; the best of @RailaOdinga shines in all of us today,” Passaris stated.

