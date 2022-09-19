Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Sunday, 18 September 2022 – Pop star, Enrique Iglesias kissed and grabbed the butt of a fan during a meet and greet event.

The singer was in Sin City after holding shows there on Friday, September 16, and at one point while he seemed to be taking pictures with fans after the show.

At first the singer tried dodging the lip-to-lip contact, but the fan was having none of it.

As Iglesias’ security looked on, the lucky fan got a mouthful of kisses while taking a selfie as Iglesias grans her butt.

Iglesias is in a relationship with his longtime partner Anna Kournikova, and they have 3 kids together.

Watch the video below

This kiss oh my God!!!!!!!! are u okay baby @enriqueiglesias 😭?

Vegas 9/16/2022 pic.twitter.com/U6Hiw40ni0 — fan account (@enriqueigstan) September 17, 2022