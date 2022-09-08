Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday, September 8, 2022 – Former Prime Minister Raila Odinga’s supporters are still reeling from losing the presidency to President-elect William Ruto.

On Monday, the Supreme Court of Kenya dismissed a petition filed by Raila, seeking to overturn IEBC Chairman Wafula Chebukati’s verdict that declared William Ruto the president-elect.

However, the Apex court verdict was not well received by Raila’s supporters, who have called for the nuclear option going forward.

According to Raila’s die-hard supporter by the name of Hellen Ogonda, the country should be split into two to allow Baba “have a taste of the presidency.”

Hellen, who hails from Hoa Bay County, proposed a rotational presidency to ensure that power does not oscillate around two communities’ i.e. Kalenjin and Kikuyu.

“Waandike makaratasi watu waokote na walinde kulingana na zamu zao; ikifika zamu ya kabila fulani, iyo kabila itoe watu wawili kuwania kiti cha urais, na kama hawawezi kuandika namba, wagawe Kenya mara mbili ili Raila awe rais wa upande wa Nyanza,” she said.

Loosely translated to “Write papers for people to choose and protect them according to their shifts; when it is the turn of a certain tribe, that tribe should nominate two people to compete for the presidency, and if they cannot write the number, divide the country into two so that Raila will be the president of the Nyanza region.”

The Kenyan DAILY POST.