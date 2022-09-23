Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Friday, 23 September 2022 – Narc Kenya party leader, Martha Karua, hosted a colourful party at her Nairobi home on Thursday, September 22, to celebrate her 65th birthday.

The memorable party was attended by Azimio leaders led by Raila Odinga and Kalonzo Musyoka.

Raila was beaming at the party as he danced, amid cheers from other guests who had been invited.

The 77-year-old veteran politician proved that age is just but a number after showing off his energetic dancing skills.

He put his best leg forward and danced to the popular Kanungo song.

He was also spotted jamming to the Jerusalema song.

Raila is a fitness enthusiast and that is why he is always energetic despite his advanced age.

He has a gym in his house where he flexes his muscles every morning.

Watch videos of him dancing at the party.

