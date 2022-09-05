Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday, September 5, 2022 – President-Elect William Ruto was validly elected as the 5th President of Kenya.

This was revealed by the Supreme Court of Kenya which made its ruling on Azimio Leader Raila Odinga’s petition that sought to overturn Ruto’s win.

While delivering the judgment, the seven judges unanimously upheld the election of Ruto and his running mate Rigathi Gachagua as President and Deputy President-elect.

According to the judgment, Ruto met the constitutional threshold of 50 percent +1 of the total valid votes cast and garnered 25 percent of the votes cast in at least 24 counties.

“We declare the election of the first respondent as valid,” Koome stated.

“Given the numbers presented to us by IEBC which translate to 14.213,137 divided by two plus one makes which brings 7,106, 559. It is our finding that the declared president-elect attained 50 percent plus one of the votes cast in accordance to the constitution,” Koome noted.

The president-elect will be sworn into office on or before Tuesday, September 13, 2022.

The Kenyan DAILY POST