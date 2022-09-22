Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday, September 22, 2022 – Emeli Sandé has announced she is engaged to her girlfriend Yoana Karemova.

The singer shared the announcement that Yoana had popped the question in an Instagram post.

This comes just months after they went public with their relationship.

Showing off her dazzling engagement ring in a photo, Emeli wrote: “I said Yes!”

Emeli revealed in March that she is in love with a woman.

“We met through music,” she said at the time. “And I definitely feel happier than ever. It feels great.”