Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday, September 19, 2022 – Education Cabinet Secretary, Prof.George Magoha, has warned President William Ruto against scrapping the Competency-Based Curriculum (CBC).

Already, there are growing fears that the system may be remodeled or scrapped altogether by Ruto’s government.

Speaking on Monday during the first CBC implementation bulletin-Volume 1, Prof Magoha said that the 8-4-4 system of education introduced over 30 years ago had outlived its usefulness.

The no-nonsense CS said 8-4-4 provided the foundation for the expansion of education opportunities, apart from preparing learners for the then emerging labour market or for self-employment.

“The current environment is radically different from what the 8-4-4 system of education was created to respond to.

“We are now in a knowledge-based society faced with constantly changing challenges, constraints and opportunities. This needs a new kind of education… an education that equips learners not just with knowledge, but the capacity to learn and relearn,” Magoha stated.

Upon his inauguration last Tuesday, President William Ruto said he will form a task force to re-evaluate the CBC education model.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.