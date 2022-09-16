Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Friday, 16 September 2022 – A young Luo man has gone viral after he was pictured begging for a job from President William Ruto.

The jobless graduate identified as Wycliffe Onyango, completed his undergraduate degree in Medicine from Kapsabet University and registered for a Master’s degree at Masinde Muliro University but lacked the fees to continue.

He was pictured at Muthaiga holding a placard highlighting his plight, hoping that Ruto will come to his rescue.

Onyango said his plea is not directed to the president only but to other Kenyans who are in a position to offer him a job.

See photo.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.