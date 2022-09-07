Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday, 07 September 2022 – An employee of Citizen TV has been exposed on social media for being an irresponsible driver after she almost ran over people while driving under the influence of alcohol.

According to Ma3Route, the incident happened in Buruburu, but luckily, no one was injured.

A photo of her car that landed in a ditch was shared on Twitter.

This is not the first time that an employee of Citizen TV is being linked to drunk driving.

In 2019, popular actor Inspekta Mwala was accused of killing a 35-year-old man in Kilifi, Kaloleni County, while drunk.

Police alleged the accident occurred when the actor tried to overtake a car and veered off the road.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.