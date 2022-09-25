Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Sunday, September 25, 2022 – There was drama at Jomo Kenyatta International Airport on Saturday after former Jubilee Party Vice chairman, David Murathe, was barred from flying out of the country.

Murathe, who is among billionaires who embezzled funds at Kenya Medical Supplies Authority (KEMSA) in 2020, was traveling with his daughter when immigration officials stopped him.

According to impeccable sources, Murathe‘s daughter was allowed to jet out but the former Gatanga MP was told to stay in the country to answer corruption cases facing him.

Former Gatundu South Member of Parliament, Moses Kuria and Kapseret Member of Parliament, Oscar Sudi, also hinted that Murathe has been barred from jetting out of the country.

“I hear David Murathe was blocked from jetting out? Kwani it has bitten each other,” Moses Kuria wrote on his Twitter page.

“So, where was David Murathe trying to go? No one is leaving this country, sana sana kama ulikula pesa ya KEMSA. No mercy..,” Oscar Sudi on his part said.

Murathe, a renowned powerbroker and wheeler dealer, was among powerful leaders around former President Uhuru Kenyatta who were trying to block President William Ruto from winning the August 9th Presidential election.

