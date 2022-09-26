Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday, 26 September 2022 – Patrons were treated to a dramatic incident over the weekend after a woman caught her husband having fun with his mpango wa kando at Talentos Lounge – a popular entertainment joint in Mombasa Central Business District.

The aggrieved woman is said to have stormed the lounge after someone informed her that her husband had been spotted with his side chick.

The woman was seen in the viral video confronting the two while breathing fire.

She met them sharing drinks at the lounge.

She alleged that her husband was spending money on his side chick at the expense of their kids.

The cheating man was forced to flee, leaving his side chick to face his wife.

Staff at the joint watched helplessly as the drama transpired.

Watch the video.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.