Monday, 26 September 2022 – A middle-aged man has gone viral after he was captured on camera looking for a wife in the streets.

He camped along a busy street smartly dressed and holding a placard that read, ‘’Natafuta mke kuanzia miaka 20-45,” (I am looking for a wife. She must be between 20-45 years)

It is not clear whether he was serious or he was just looking for publicity.

The video has gone viral and sparked hilarious reactions from Netizens.

Some praised him for his bold move while others claimed that he just wanted to trend.

Watch the video.

