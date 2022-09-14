Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Wednesday, September 14, 2022 – A 21-year-old Kenyan man escaped death by a whisker after he was caught red-handed chewing a married woman in her matrimonial bed.

The cheating woman’s husband is said to have returned home announced, only to find the young man busy eating the forbidden fruit.

The philandering man is seen in the video pleading for mercy like a toddler as her ‘mpango wa kando’s husband threatens to send him to his Maker.

“How many times have you slept with her,” the aggrieved husband is heard asking.

“I have slept with her 4 times,” the randy ‘Ben 10’ confesses and begs the man of the house to forgive him for invading his territory.

Fuming with rage, the woman’s husband unleashes a hot slap on the poor Ben 10 and questions him why he has been sleeping with his wife without protection.

“Na umekua ukilala na yeye kwa kitanda yangu bila CD” (You have the audacity of sleeping with my wife in my bed without protection,” he rants.

The woman was just seated watching her Ben 10 being humiliated.

Watch the dramatic video.

