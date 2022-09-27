Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday, September 27, 2022 – Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has been accused of being drunk with power by residents of Kilimani Estate, two weeks after he was sworn in as the Deputy President of the Republic of Kenya.

According to residents, Gachagua, who is a former Mathira Member of Parliament, has opened a new office in the Kilimani area where he is reportedly cutting deals with power brokers and tenderpreneurs.

The office is located near the Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) party’s former headquarters.

The residents said Gachagua, with his motorcade, blocks one of the Kilimani roads for hours, even at night when in the office cutting deals.

The residents are now wondering whom to report to since Gachagua is the second in command and he seems untouchable since the day he was sworn in as Deputy President.

This is what Kileleshwa MCA, Robert Alai wrote about Gachagua’s conduct since taking power.

“Second one is Rigathi Gachagua. And the residents complaining are in Kilimani near the former HQ of ODM. He blocks the road all the time and now residents aren’t happy,” Alai wrote on his Twitter page.

The Kenyan DAILY POST