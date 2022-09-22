Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday, September 22, 2022 – President William Ruto’s trip to the US seems to be bearing fruit.

This is after he wooed American entrepreneurs to venture into Kenya’s agricultural sector, specifically in fertilizer manufacturing; something may see the cost of living come down drastically.

In a dispatch from the President’s communication team, it was revealed that Ruto urged the investors to partner with Kenya in the production of fertilizer – a major farm input.

The head of state explained that the availability of fertilizer will help the country in the long run in the production of food, and lower the cost of living.

Ruto was meeting with representatives from the US Chamber of Commerce.

Ruto rooted for increased bilateral commercial cooperation between the US and Kenya, saying he is looking forward to establishing new relationships and strategic partnerships with the U.S business community to enhance Kenya’s economic and social transformation.

Ruto – who is currently in New York for the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) meeting- underpinned that Kenya has positioned itself as a hub of investments, expressing his confidence in the potential of the economy.

“Investors can predict the future of Kenya because it’s a democratic country. We have demonstrated as the people of Kenya, that the rule of law underpins public affairs,” he stated.

Lowering the cost of living is a key agenda in the Ruto administration.

