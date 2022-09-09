Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Friday, 09 September 2022 – Lawyer turned politician Karen Nyamu was accompanied by her kids and baby daddy Samidoh when she was being sworn in as a Senator on Thursday, September 8, 2022.

The nominated Senator shared photos with her adorable daughter, who was born a few months ago and thanked God for her double blessings.

“Double blessings, ”she captioned the photos.

Karen’s daughter Wairimu was born in February this year.

It is her second child with the famous singer.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.