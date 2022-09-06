Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday, September 6, 2022 – President-elect William Ruto’s mother, Sarah Samoei, has given her son invaluable advice ahead of his swearing-in next week.

Speaking from her Turbo home yesterday, Mama Sarah celebrated the Supreme Court’s verdict which upheld Ruto’s victory.

However, she warned him not to joke about the mandate Kenyans have given him.

She urged Ruto to hit the ground running and deliver on all the promises he made to hustlers during his campaigns.

“I am asking my son to reciprocate the support given to him by Kenyans and work tirelessly for them,” Mama Sarah prayed.

And that was not all, Mama Sarah urged his son to be free and fair to all Kenyans irrespective of who they voted for.

In particular, she categorically told Ruto not to punish his archrival Raila Odinga and his people, but serve them as well because they are Kenyans and he is the president of all Kenyans.

“I thank the people of Kenya for voting for Ruto because our prayers alone would not have helped him win the elections. Do not punish those who did not vote for you,” she added.

