Friday, September 2, 2022 – Doctors attending to Inspector General of Police Hillary Mutyambai have given an update on his health status.

According to them, they are pleased with Mutyambai’s progress since admission on Thursday, August 25.

Mutyambai responded well to treatment and was even discharged from the hospital.

According to sources, Mutyambai will now be monitored from his home as he recuperates.

Mutyambai was admitted to hospital after he suffered from an undisclosed illness.

He was admitted to the High Dependence Unit (HDU) and later transferred to the general ward after he stabilised.

In a statement on Friday, August 26, Mutyambai announced he was taking a break from the office to attend to his health.

However, he did not reveal what was ailing him but assured the nation that he was advised to immediately proceed to a hospital for analysis and further advice.

He surrendered his powers to Deputy Inspector General of Police Noor Gabow who is now in charge of operations at the National Police Station (NPS).

The Kenyan DAILY POST.