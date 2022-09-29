Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday, 29 September 2022 – A military junta tribunal in Yangon, Myanmar has sentenced a prominent doctor-turned-model to six years in prison on Tuesday September 27, for sharing photos and clips deemed provocative to video-hosting platforms that charge users.

Nang Mwe San and another top model, Thinzar Wint Kyaw, were detained in August and charged with “harming culture and dignity” for posting clips online, including to erotic video-hosting platform OnlyFans.

Nang Mwe San allegedly “distributed paid pornographic photos and videos that could harm Myanmar culture and dignity,” the junta said in a statement.

Trained as a doctor, Nang Mwe San had her medical license revoked in 2019 by the Myanmar Medical Council, which said her outfit in a social media post went against “Myanmar culture and tradition”.

As she lives in Yangon’s North Dagon Township, which is under the direct control of the military, the model was tried by a military tribunal.

Notably, she was not allowed to hire a lawyer. She was given six years under Section 33 (a) of the Electronic Transactions Law less than two weeks after her first court hearing on Sept. 14.

Nang Mwe San had her passport seized by the regime when she went to renew it in May as she was preparing to accompany her father to Bangkok for medical treatment. As her father could not go to Bangkok, he died on June 1.

Thinzar Wint Kyaw, who faces the same charge under Section 33 (a) of the Electronics Transactions Law, is however being tried in a civilian court in Mayangone Township, which started to hear the case on Sept. 14. The court has not yet given a ruling.

She had also previously taken part in protests against the military which seized power in 2021 in a coup.

She is believed to be the first person in Myanmar jailed for OnlyFans content.