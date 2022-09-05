Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Sunday, September 4, 2022 – Kagiso, the first wife of a popular polygamist pastor from Botswana, Seraki Kemmonye Seraki, has said people should not bash her husband for taking a second wife, Mpho.

Kagiso, who stated this in a recent interview with Botswana’s oldest magazine, Kutlwano, noted that their husband could have kept Mpho a secret but he chose to marry her instead.

“Do not be too quick to bash our husband. He could have kept Mpho a secret, but he chose to do the right thing, which is not alien to the African culture.” she said.