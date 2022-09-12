Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Monday, 12 September 2022 – A man who owns a paternity testing company has taken to Twitter to reveal the result of a recent DNA test he conducted for a family.

He revealed that a test was done on three kids of a married couple and the result showed all three children were not the man’s biological kids.

He tweeted: “Tested a married couple with 3 kids. All 3 kids weren’t the husbands.”

Another Twitter user then shared the story of a couple who have 5 kids and DNA test revealed all 5 kids are not the man’s biological children. She wrote: “I’m back here to say I watched an interview with a 55yr old man married over 30 years 5 children, youngest being 15yrs oldest being 32yrs… None… I repeat, none were his. When confronted the wife said all the dna tests were wrong. I repeat, she said, ALL 5 DNA TESTS WERE WRONG.”