Monday, 12 September 2022 – Renowned media personality Carol Radull is undergoing yet another break-up, barely 3 years after she introduced her boyfriend to the world.

Radul bounced back to the dating scene in 2019 and revealed that she was in love with Jaza Stadi Initiative CEO and former Gor Mahia player, Bramwel Karamoja.

She shared a photo cozying up with Bramwel on his birthday and pampered him with a love message.

However, it now seems that she is no longer dating the former football player after she took to her Insta stories and posted a message hinting that she is heartbroken.

“When I love, I love hard. All or nothing. Maybe one day I’ll meet my soul mate, my equal. If not I’ll just be fine, after all, I’m an acquired taste,” she wrote.

Radul divorced her husband Mike Njiiru in 2016 after being together for 7 years.

