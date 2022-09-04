Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Sunday, September 4, 2022 – A South African man has taken to social media to plead with Netizens to help him look for his missing wife.

He revealed that his wife has been missing since Thursday morning.

She reportedly left the house to buy wine in a nearby shop before she went missing under mysterious circumstances.

He circulated her photos on social media, hoping to find her.

This is what he tweeted.

