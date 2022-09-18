Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Sunday, September 18, 2022 – President William Ruto has left Musalia Mudavadi’s ANC and other Kenya Kwanza affiliate parties high and dry after his UDA grabbed all leadership seats in both National Assembly and the Senate despite the earlier agreement.

In the list announced by President William Ruto yesterday, none of the MPs selected for top leadership in the Assembly came from the other parties that make up the Kenya Kwanza coalition.

The alliance consists of members from more than six parties including Musalia Mudavadi’s ANC, Moses Wetangula’s Ford Kenya, Amason Kingi’s PAA, Alfred Mutua’s MCC, and Mwangi Kiunjuri’s TSP among others.

They have also brought in Senator Ali Roba’s UDM party and Ugenya MP David Ochieng’s MDG.

Ruto settled on Kikuyu MP Kimani Ichungw’ah as National Assembly Majority leader.

Ichung’wa, a UDA MP, was selected for the post during the Alliance’s Parliamentary Group meeting held in Naivasha.

Ichung’wa will be deputized by Owen Baya, also a UDA MP.

South Mugirango MP Sylvanus Osoro has been selected as the National Assembly Chief Minority Whip.

Osoro will be deputized by Naomi Waqo, Marsabit Woman representative. The two were elected on the UDA party ticket.

For the Senate Majority Leader, Kericho County Senator Aaron Cheruiyot was appointed.

Cheruiyot will be deputized by his Nakuru counterpart Tabitha Karanja. The two were elected on a UDA ticket.

Kakamega Senator Boni Khalwale was selected Chief Majority whip at the Senate and will be deputized by his Samburu counterpart Steve Lelengwe.

The two were also elected on a UDA ticket.

While PAA and Ford Kenya parties could take refuge in the election of their party leaders Amason Kingi and Moses Wetangula, respectively, as Senate and National Assembly speakers, the rest of the parties have been handed nothing.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.