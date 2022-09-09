Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Friday, September 9, 2022 – Chief Justice Martha Koome has broken her silence since rendering the verdict that buried Raila Odinga’s political career for good.

Speaking at a funeral in Imenti North, Koome lauded the independence of the Judiciary after the judges unanimously validated the election of William Ruto as the President-elect.

She explained that the Apex court’s decision to dismiss Raila’s petition and uphold Ruto’s victory proved the independence of the country’s institutions.

Koome added that other countries in Africa and beyond the continent are keen to emulate the independence of Kenyan institutions.

According to the Chief Justice, other leaders are borrowing a leaf from Kenya’s governance and leadership systems, where there is no interference between the different arms of government.

“We are being respected now not only in the region but even in the whole world. They are looking upon Kenya for leadership and also for independent institutions, especially the institution of Judiciary,” she stated.

“This is not because of my power, but this is because of the faithful God that I serve,” Koome added.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.