Friday, September 23, 2022 – Former Citizen TV senior political reporter, Jacque Maribe, has broken silence after word got out that she has been placed on suicide watch after falling into depression.

It was alleged that her family is monitoring her closely after she threatened to take her own life.

Further reports indicated that her health had deteriorated after turning into a heavy drinker.

Maribe has rubbished the rumours and claimed she is happy and healthy.

“Suicide watch? Depression? By who? When? Why? I don’t even drink. I’m happy and healthy,” she said when contacted by a local site.

The once high-flying journalist was at the peak of her career when it all came crashing down after being implicated in the murder of businesswoman Monica Kimani.

Maribe and her ex-boyfriend Joseph Irungu are awaiting the court judgment after the prosecution closed the murder case in July.

Investigating Officer Chief Inspector Maxwell Otieno, who was the last witness to testify, told the court that she facilitated the murder.

