Sunday, September 18, 2022 – President William Ruto may never be able to turn the economy around as he promised.

This is after it emerged that former President Uhuru Kenyatta looted everything by the time he left office on 13th of September 17, 2022.

According to CS Ukur Yattani in a gazette notice, Uhuru left a balance of a paltry Ksh93.7 million in the exchequer as of August 31, 2022.

This is the amount of money the government collected, spent, and kept as balance as of the end of last month.

Following the gazette notice issued by Treasury, Nandi Senator Samson Cherargei claimed that the economy was no longer in the intensive care unit (ICU) but in utter ruins.

“President William Ruto found only Ksh93.7 million at the treasury. Uhuru went home with everything. State Capture is real.”

“The country is broke. Kenyans, let us be patient. Ruto shall fix this through economic transformation and prayers from all of us. Amen,” Cherargei claimed, evoking mixed reactions countrywide.

