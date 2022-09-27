Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday, September 27, 2022 – President William Ruto Tuesday chaired his first Cabinet meeting at State House, Nairobi, where all Cabinet Secretaries in the previous government attended

The CSs who attended the meeting included Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiang’i, Agriculture Cabinet Secretary, Peter Munya, ICT Cabinet Secretary, Joe Mucheru, Devolution Cabinet Secretary Eugene Wamala, and Tourism CS Najib Balala among others.

Matiang’i, Munya, Wamalwa, and Mucheru were among state offices who fought tooth and nail to ensure Ruto doesn’t ascend to the throne during the August 9th presidential election.

With Ruto winning the August 9th election and having both the knife and yam, he invited all the CSs in the former administration with Nandi Senator, Samson Cherargei mocking the Cabinet secretaries who attended the meeting.

In a tweet, Cherargei who is a close ally of William Ruto, mocked the CSs who attended the Cabinet meeting saying it ‘must be painful’

“H.E Ruto is chairing his first cabinet meeting and interestingly Matiang’i, Munya, Tobiko, Mucheru, wamalwa, Amina & Balala are attending.

“The man they campaign against is their boss lazima inauma sana !,” Cherargei wrote on his Twitter page on Tuesday.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.