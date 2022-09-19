Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday, September 19, 2022 – It appears the late President Mwai Kibaki hated the spouses and partners of his children very much.

This is after details regarding Kibaki’s will that is being contested in Court emerged.

In the will, Kibaki, without revealing the value of his wealth, bequeathed his entire estate to his children and specifically ruled out any of their spouses from benefitting from it.

He directed that his four children would get equal shares of the estate, to be managed by a holding company.

The benefits include assets, cash in the bank, identified amounts of money or identified assets as well as all his personal effects.

“Following my death then any direct blood descendants of theirs (but not any spouse or life partner) shall receive their parent’s benefit if more than one in equal shares,” reads the will in part.

He signed the will in December 2016,

The four children are Judy Wanjiku, Jimmy Kibaki, David Kagai and Anthony Githinji.

In August 2022, the estate published a Gazette notice seeking any individuals to challenge the will and it attracted two contesters including JNL and Jacob Ocholla.

Kibaki passed away in April 2022 aged 90 years.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.